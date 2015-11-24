Islamic State and the fallacy of defeating terrorism

Let me start by passing my sincere condolences to the families and friends of Matsha College students who perished in a tragic accident last week. It is indeed a national tragedy to lose such promising talent mainly due to recklessness and sheer irresponsibility of accounting authorities.



There is no reason to state that logic must follow; heads must roll. But knowing this government very well, I will not be surprised to hear that the accounting authority has instead been promoted. It is also very disappointing to see how politicians across all political spectrums are literally fighting to derive political capital out of ordinary people’s misery. They have shamelessly ‘hijacked’ the tragedy and translated it into a theatrical display of unparalleled hypocrisy and pseudo-philanthropy.



If indeed your ‘gratitude’ is sincere, why then boast to the rest of the world by all those ‘selfies’ and other instruments of ‘self-validation?’ Pathetic. But you cannot fault the society in a state where even the President thinks parading poverty of the masses on national television is cool. But the problem is, we think moral bankruptcy is cool. Shame on you! I also wish those students still in hospitals a speedy recovery.



As we are mourning the loss of our beloved students, events in the global arena are unfolding at hypersonic speed. Humanity is watching as the global geostrategic environment is fragmenting in to multi-polar centres of power. Unlike in the old order where power was the preserve of the state, the new global configuration has ushered in previously peripheral stakeholders-non-state actors. The non-state actors come in all shapes, forms and sizes, but the most prolifically noticeable has been terror groups.



In particular, the notoriously ruthless Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) or ‘Daesh.’ In short, they have taken savagery to unthinkable levels. They blow planes mid-air; chop people’s heads in full glare of cameras and blow themselves up so spectacularly that any kid watching them would bother parents to buy him/her suicide belts. They do not even care whether the target is an upmarket suburb somewhere in France or a cave somewhere in the wretched and remote places of Waziristan; they unleash equal fury without an iota of mercy. Despite ISIL attacking without fear or favour, world powers are still adamant in pulling opposite directions when it comes to combating global terror. So far, the differences are proving to be working in favour of ISIL.



But what is the problem? History is continuing to prove that there are times when world powers do not need an identifiable external enemy to go to war. They pose enough threat to each other that they do not need an external player. The current geostrategic environment unfolding in Syria is by far the best example. Although all major powers and military coalitions currently carrying out air campaigns in Syria are claiming to be doing to ‘defeat ISIL,’ reality on the ground is proving otherwise. They are so far purporting ‘common enemy’ but not common course. This is mainly because they cannot even agree on a common and workable definition of what they mean by ‘terrorist’ in Syria.



As for Russia, “If it looks like a terrorist, if it acts like a terrorist, if it walks like a terrorist, if it fights like a terrorist, it’s a terrorist.” As for the Americans, the definition, description and ascription of the term is applied as and when. This subjective application of the term simple reduces the real threat of terrorism in to a political game. The lack of common purpose between major world powers does not only make their military power counter-productive but also escalates the possibility of direct confrontation. This also leads to lack of intelligence and information sharing between them, which hands over strategic advantage to ISIL.



The lack of unity of purpose we are seeing in Syria clearly indicates that ISIL is not the centre of gravity; there are other priorities based on each country’s national interest. Unless there is a broader strategic congruence in the fight against terror, even if degrading or destroying ISIL can be achieved it would not translate to broad political victory against violent extremism. In the short term it will suppress it, but in the long term, the enemy will evolve both in character and tactics.



