Businesses urged to utilise Trans-Kalahari Corridor

The Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Neil Fitt has advised the Francistown business community to inject growth in the transport and logistics sector.

Speaking at the information session that was geared to promote the Trans-Kalahari Corridor (TKC) as an alternative route to the traditional Durban route for both imports and exports from overseas markets, Fitt said that the TKC could contribute massively to the economy of Botswana if taken advantage of.

“Botswana is a landlocked country which places it at a disadvantage,” Fitt observed, adding that with the corridor, the country is in a position to compete fairly and will benefit. He said his ministry was trying to facilitate transportation and the development of the corridors as part of that process. Fitt said that the corridor speeds up transportation of goods and makes trade cheaper for people. He added that the TKC brings in goods and infrastructure and therefore stimulates the economy. “It also gives a backbone to the connectivity of Information Communication Technology,” he said, adding that the corridor is a huge game changer in the transport and logistics sector.

The PS however raised concern that Botswana has little railway line which runs through Francistown. He said his ministry is establishing a railway line that connects to Kazungula Bridge in Kasane in an effort to inject trade with neighbouring countries. The Chief Executive Officer of Walvis Bay Corridor Group in Namibia, Jonny Smith who was also a the guest speaker at the event said Botswana should take advantage of the corridor as it is linked to the Walvis Bay Port in Namibia. He said the route can create value for the economy of Botswana. Smith also added that the route provides quicker access to Europe and America hence eliminating extra cost. He said the TKC corridor links to the Port of Walvis Bay and cuts the traditional Southern Namibia routes to South Africa by 400 kilometres.

He called on the business community to take advantage of this opportunity saying that the group is willing to help the country grow its transport and logistics facilities. Smith also said that Francistown is a logistics hub which can diversify the economy of the city and create employment if it takes advantage of TKC. “We are willing to help Botswana expand its trading partners,” said the CEO adding that other countries will take that chance if Botswana does not. “Francistown is strategically situated to establish a logical transit hub and service countries like Zimbabwe through the corridor and it is sitting on that privilege,” said Smith adding that the Walvis Bay is an opportunity waiting for them.