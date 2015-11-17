Saleshando rebuffs UDC offer for MP

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) leader, Dumelang Saleshando, has refuted speculation trending in social media that he will be nominated for special election to parliament.



Speaking to Botswana Guardian Wednesday evening, Saleshando said it was true that the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leadership had expressed their desire to present his name for the yesterday’s (Thursday) contest for specially elected MP.



“It was a welcome gesture on their part as it will go a long way in fostering the spirit of cooperation between our two organisations,” he said, but he could not accept it because it goes against principles he has always articulated. He said that although the special election dispensation has merit “if properly applied,” it is normally abused by bringing in individuals who had lost elections to benefit from it.



“I lost elections in 2014, and an attempt to enter parliament as a specially elected member would also amount to abuse of the system. On that basis, I have humbly not accepted the offer for nomination”, said Saleshando. He elucidated that in fact after the 2014 general election, there were debates on private radio stations with some members of the public suggesting that he should be considered for specially elected MP. “My view at the time, and my view today is that I do not qualify, not because I do not have any skills, but because the voters have decided that I should not be part of the eleventh and, or the current parliament”.



He said that when one is a leader, one should set the rules that apply to all, “Then you cannot afford the luxury to make exceptions that favour certain individuals even yourself included.” Speculation has been rife for the past few days with suggestions that Saleshando’s name will be presented before parliament by the UDC to contest against Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) candidate- most likely, Eric Molale, the incumbent Minister for Presidential Affairs and Public Administration. The speculation was fuelled by BCP’s Sunday announcement that they will go into cooperation talks with the UDC.