The quest to uplift the underprivileged

Barclays Bank of Botswana has partnered with Springboard Humanism to provide an Internet café to empower under-privileged women in Molepolole.

The café that is run by the students enrolled in the Springboard Humanism programme in the Kweneng District is aimed at teaching students about work and money skills, as well as computer literacy and accounting. Speaking at the launch Head of Consumer Operations for Barclays Bank Latelang Ralebala said that Barclays is committed to providing young people between the ages of 10-35 with the skills that they require in order to lead economically active lives. Springboard Humanism is an organisation that aspires to assist young women from Remote Area Dweller (RAD) villages in the Kweneng District.

It provides a springboard for JC school leavers to upgrade their results, to increase their chances of admission in a senior secondary school, or for vocational training. Prof. K. Bose of the University of Botswana also applauded the stakeholders’ joint effort of providing education to the underprivileged peoples. Springboard Humanism Board Chairperson, Dr. Kelone Khudu-Petersen added: “These girls and young ladies are not only more likely to drop out of school due to marginalisation because of their ethnical background, their lack of Setswana language skills and their dire home situation (poverty), but are also above average vulnerable to HIV infections, domestic violence and (sexual) exploitation.”