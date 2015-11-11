Sidney Pilane: How to Join BMD or Die Trying

FACT: MELS is by far the most stable political organisation in the country. You have never heard of factional fighting, defections, back-biting or any form of disgruntlement towards Themba Joina’s life-time Presidency.

If for any reason you think this is an inverted mockery of Joina and his followers count yourself an ardent denialist. MELS is as intact as the day it was formed. By the way, you will learn that according to all known theories of political science, there is no way MELS should exist. Its diminutive political base and near-religious Marxist dogma should render it politically obsolete. But MELS exists anyway; it does not care what theorists say about it. What more do you want? History is a witness that there is yet to be a party to rival MELS’ ‘happily-ever-after’ political existence.

The ongoing internal wrangling in the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) is a further testimony to this. As to whether these fights are just a passing phase for a Movement that carries so much political hopes of many Batswana is yet to be seen. But as to how the whole saga is unfolding, leaves a lot to be desired.

Pardon my curiosity, but how can a person of Sidney Pilane’s stature relentlessly pursue to join a political party where clearly his services and membership is unwelcome? Absurd! What has happened to pride? Even if it were a no-name like me, I would not have gone through all that ridicule just for that card. I mean, for God’s sake, that membership card cannot get one a discount even from a street-vendor. It is as ‘good’ as that of MELS, assuming Mr. Pilane has personal preference for opposition politics.

However, his relentless effort to be in the BMD membership roll would have even prompted US gangster rapper 50 Cent to title his award-winning album, ‘Join BMD or Die Trying.’ All I am saying is Mr. Pilane’s ‘struggle’ to join BMD just defies common understanding of logic. It baffles to say the least. I take it that if ‘Long Walk to BMD’ entailed this intensive labour, even Nelson Mandela would have quit. I do not know how much that membership card would be worth in the future, but whatever the price, I do not think it is worth undermining the selfless legacy of Mr. Gomolemo Motswaledi. But power or the desire thereof has proven to be hallucinogenic. Anyway, treat my comments with caution, bear in mind that I am politically naïve.

Although factions and internal party coups are not alien to political setups as we saw with ANC’s recalling President Thabo Mbeki, the way some people are trying to do it at BMD is crude if not rudimentary.

I do not see how membership of one individual, no matter how important that person may be, can be allowed to reverse all the political capital that BMD has already accrued. But that seems to be the argument of those who are adamant on the registration of Mr. Pilane. I wonder why they have never put the same fight for other people who had wanted to join BMD but were declined membership. If indeed they stand for any particular principle, nor matter how politically flawed the principle may be, they need to apply it without bias. Having said that, people must learn to apply their arguments or set of ideals without lying.

The undeniable truth is, Mr. Ndaba Gaolatlhe like Motswaledi have been selfless in seeing BMD mature into a political outfit that it is today. Now, to come around and try to character-assassinate a person whose leadership qualities are acknowledged and adored even by his political rivals, leaves a lot to be desired about you than him. I am not saying Ndaba is perfect, but I am saying in our frantic pursuance of hidden agenda, let us not hide behind lies. Truth is absolute. In case you are wondering if I have taken side on this issue, the answer is a big ‘yes.’ I stand for nothing else but the truth. Even if confronted with the possibility of going to Hell for this stance, I would ask where the gate is. We must learn to defend the truth, no matter who speaks it.

