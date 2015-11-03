Ex-BNYC employees win unfair dismissal case

Two former employees of the dissolved Botswana National Youth Council (BNYC) who were dismissed from work in 2012 had the last laugh last week when Gaborone High Court Judge, Dr. Zein Kebonang ruled in their favour.

The two - Goitse Mpolokang who was Events Officer and Tibapi Gutcha - now stand to pocket around P1 million each following the court judgment. They had approached the court to set aside their dismissal because it was unlawful. While still employed by BNYC, Mpolokang was paid a monthly salary of P19 000 and Gutcha, a former capacity building manager earned P23 000 per month. They wanted BNYC to pay contractual damages for the unexpired period of their contracts and be paid damages for loss of employment, emotional distress, embarrassment, anxiety and shock. The two employees contend that their dismissal was substantively and procedurally unfair as there were no valid grounds justifying termination nor were they given a hearing before their contracts were terminated. Consequently, they argue that their dismissal was not only unfair but unlawful as well.

Justice Dr. Kebonang said by offering the former employees a three-year contract of employment, BNYC created a legitimate expectation that the two will have continued employment, barring anything unforeseen, for atleast three years. “The plaintiffs employment could therefore not be terminated without affording them a hearing,” added Justice Dr. Kebonang. According to Justice Dr Kebonang, the reasons for terminating a contract of employment should not be trivial, arbitrary or capricious but must be related to the business needs or goals of the employer. “In my view the termination of one’s employment at will, without any basis, lacks good faith and amounts to a less favourable treatment. It is unjustified particularly with regard is to section 37 of the Employment Act which requires that employees should not be accorded any less favourable treatment than would be the case,” said Justice Dr. Kebonang.

Under the Act, an employer can simply not terminate a contract of employment without probable or just cause. Prior to employment offer to the two former employees in February 2012, BNYC had undertaken a re-structuring exercise which was found to have been unlawful by the Department of Labour during mediation. “A charge of retrenchment has been laid against BNYC after retrenching employees from work without permission from labour. The suspect was charged P500.00,” states the charge sheet. Subsequent to the two former employees' assumption of duty on the new fixed term contracts, BNYC attempted yet another unsuccessful restructuring exercise which was halted by way of an urgent application before the Industrial Court by its affected employees. A settlement agreement was reached in which BNYC undertook not to proceed with the retrenchment exercise. The settlement agreement was made an order of Court on the 15th August 2012.

Post the Industrial Court Order of the 15th August 2012 however, the two individually received on the 26th September 2012 letters terminating their contracts of employment with the organisation. The termination was with immediate effect. “I regret to advise that the Botswana National Youth Council has taken a decision to terminate your 3 year fixed-term employment with the Council which started on the 1st March 2012. The council does not require you to serve any notice period and you shall in the circumstances be paid a month’s salary in lieu of notice,” stated the letter that BG News has. The two were represented by Mooketsi Segaise while BNYC was represented by Joseph Akoonyatse. In July this year, Gaborone High Court Justice Terrence Rannowane ordered that the BNYC property be auctioned following failure to comply with a court order in a case in which its former Social Unit Manager had been awarded more than P1 million for unlawful dismissal.