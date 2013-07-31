Private sector development programme launched

Ministry of Trade and Industry in partnership with the European Union and the Centre for Development of Enterprises (CDE) will officially launch the Private Sector Development Programme (PSDP), aimed at stimulating growth and diversification of the private sector.

The PSDP is scheduled to run for three years and would stimulate and sustain growth through diversification of the economy while building the capacities of institutions and human resources that support the private sector. The programme would provide capacity building to Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMME) and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) with the view of increasing competitiveness, support Intermediary Organisations in order to enhance service delivery to their members and assist Botswana in improving the ease of doing business.

The programme will be launched next week Thursday at Lansmore Masa Square by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dorcas Makgato-Malesu.

 

