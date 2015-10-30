ZCC spends P10 million to upgrade Mmopane clinic

Residents of Mmopane Block 1 in the Kweneng district will have a fully-fledged clinic mid-next year. This is a gesture from the Zion Christian Church, which is led by Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane.

The ground-breaking ceremony was held this week where a delegation from the South African headquarters and representatives from the local church gathered with government officials and Mmopane community. According to Minister of Health Dorcas Makgato, the church expressed interest in assisting with developing the country when leader Bishop Lekganyane met with former vice president Ponatshego Kedikilwe last year August. “The church had an event in the country and the leader had a side discussion with then vice president on how they could assist on socio-economic developments of the country,” she said.

A representative from ZCC South Africa Joseph Mosotho said they were led by the spirit and guided by the book of James 1:5 to select Mmopane from a list of areas of need they were given by government. “It is our dream to make the clinic a health centre,” he said, adding they were going to ensure it does not become a white elephant. Former VP Kedikilwe urged the community to take responsibility for their health and their lifestyles. He said the clinic should serve the whole nation, not just Mmopane people. For his part, area Member of Parliament Vincent Seretse thanked the church and stated that the clinic would redeem them from their already congested mini-clinic. The village has a population of 14 655.