Engineers urged to register

New president of the Botswana Institute of Engineers (BIE)Dr. Oagile Kanyeto is calling on all engineers to register with the Engineers Registration Board.(ERB) For many years the local engineering profession has been without regulation, and fly-by-night practitioners were the order of the day.

As of April 1, 2015 the revised Engineers Registration Act became fully operational. The Act provides for the issuance of a mandatory practising certificate by the ERB to persons qualified and deserving to practise as engineers. Speaking in an interview with BG News, Kanyeto said the BIE and the ERB signed a memorandum of understanding last year in an effort to promote engineering standards and protect public image. “All fields of engineers should come to register as this is for their good,” he said. The Act is used as a quality assurance and disciplining tool for all registered engineers.

Kanyeto said benchmarking had been done in the region and internationally. ERB registers practising professionals at P6500, professional at P5500 and graduates at P1000. Professionals’ registration fee would be at P1500. P2500 for processing fees, which is a system that ensures that individuals are compliant and meet the required criteria. Practising professionals certificate on an annual basis are charged at P2500. While some engineers express dissatisfaction with the exorbitant fees, Kanyeto said a method in which a levy would be paid on all the projects by engineering companies, which in turn would be passed on to the client, being government, was proposed as an alternative model for ERB. Failure to register and practising without certification results in a fine that could go up to P20 000 and one would face possible red taping.