We are focused on achieving education for all-Dow

Government is focusing its efforts on supporting the national vision in the area of educational development, through various programmes and initiatives. According to the Minister of Education and Skills Development, Dr Unity Dow her ministry is working hard to achieve the Vision 2016 pillar, ‘An Educated and Informed nation.”

“Let me assure you that I absolutely recognise the importance of primary, secondary, higher and tertiary education to the nation and I am dedicated to furthering the drive to achieve education for all in Botswana,” says Dow. Over the years, the government of Botswana has been able to offer vocational education and training. She further noted that to curb the increased demand for skills from industry, government has set up more training institutions. Dow is of the view that the central tenants of making Botswana an educated and informed nation are centralised on empowering citizens to become the best producers of goods and services.

She also believes in producing entrepreneurs who will create employment through the establishment of new enterprises. “It is important to listen to the many and often conflicting views about the right course of action. There are too many schools of thought in education and unfortunately too many advocates of whimsical and trendy solutions. I devote a lot of time personally listening to my education stakeholders- parents, principals, teachers, the unions as well as academics. I take advice from the education experts in my department, but I test that advice and listen to dissenting views,” she says. Next year, 2016 Botswana will celebrate 50 years of independence.