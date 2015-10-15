YALI Business Academy grooms future entrepreneurs

As Botswana continues to make efforts to grow the private sector, some relevant stakeholders are responding to the call by coming on board to help drive the objective through different initiatives. YALI Business Academy which is one of the stakeholders coming on board, hosted 26 entrepreneurs from Maun and other places as far as Khawa for a three-day entrepreneurs boot camp.

The boot camp which was held in Maun over the weekend was meant to hone the skills of young business entrepreneurs who have the potential for growth and potential to have significant impact in Botswana’s economy.The participants who had ideas ranging from Technology, Agriculture, Arts and culture among them were trained while their businesses ideas were developed.

YALI which is aiming at supporting the next generation of young African leaders in order to spar growth and prosperity and also enhance peace and security around Africa, invited different industry players around Maun to provide training and mentoring during that boot camp.

Speaking to the participants, YALI Business Academy member, Kabo Moseki urged the participants to share their ideas. Moseki said sharing ideas is vital as one may receive feedback that will help him or her to develop it and on how to improve it. He said for the business idea to be good some factors like organization and execution, forces of community and leadership capacity are needed.

“The way one organizes projects, prioritize and manage the energy is more important than the quality of ideas you wish to pursue” he said. Moseki revealed that Botswana YALI Business Academy is an initiative by Mandela Washington fellows who are part of the Barrack Obamas Young African leadership initiative.





