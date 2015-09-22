Saleshando accuses Dibotelo of witch-hunt at the judiciary

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has challenged the Chief Justice, Maruping Dibotelo to apologise to the public for taking ‘an administrative matter’ to the police. Dibotelo has reported the four suspended judges to the police for receiving housing allowance amounting to about P800 000 while staying in government houses.

BCP President, Dumelang Saleshando contends that what the chief justice did was wrong. “He has to apologise unless there is something behind this issue that we do not know. And if there is such, I think the public deserves to know or he should just apologise to the public for his conduct”, he said.

Saleshando, who was briefing members of the media in Gaborone early this week, said there were proper channels that Dibotelo could have followed rather than to report the matter to the police. He said what Dibotelo has done baffles the mind. President Khama late last month suspended four High Court Judges Justice Key Dingake, Justice Modiri Letsididi, Justice Mercy Garekwe and Justice Ranier Busang for undermining the Chief Justice Maruping Dibotelo and bringing the judiciary into disrepute. Khama suspended the quartet for challenging Justice Dibotelo’s move to report them to the police for receiving housing allowances while staying in official residences.

The four judges have filed an urgent court application to set aside the president’s decision. Saleshando told the media that what happened with the transactions of the judges is a common occurrence in the public service.He said there were proper channels that are followed for over payments and over expenditure. He said such issues are always dealt with at the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee. “The chief justice is not even an accounts officer. We always see these occurrences at the public accounts committee and measures are put in place for the money to be recovered.

I am to wonder what would happen if each and every public servant who benefited from funds that they are not entitled to, were reported to the police. It means police stations would be overwhelmed with public servants cases for overpayment or even imprest.” He said Batswana hold the judiciary in high regard and what is happening is worrisome. He questioned the decision to suspend four judges following the signatures of the 12 judges who petitioned Dibotelo. Saleshando said they suspect witch-hunt in the whole situation. He said as the BCP they cannot say much on the matter since it is now before the court. He stated that the party will decide its next move on the matter once it has been finalised by the courts.