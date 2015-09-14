‘Future is in your hands’ Limkonkwing graduates told

Limkokwing University graduates were told on Friday that the future in now in their hands and that they should take it on their helms to get to the next level in life after graduation.

Speaking at the university’s graduation ceremony on Friday the Minister of Education, Skills and Development Unity Dow told the graduates that, ‘the future is now in your hands’. A total number of 1397 students graduated, including 20 special needs students. Dow encouraged the graduates to shape a brighter future with their various qualifications. She noted that the university has done its part; therefore the graduates should go out there to prove what they have learnt. “

Limkokwing University of Creative Technology is the first private international university to set up in Botswana in 2007 having been invited by the Government to build human capital and to diversify the national tertiary education landscape. ‘The quality of successive cohorts of the university ‘s graduates over the last very successful eight years has demonstrated conclusively how appropriate and impacting that ethos and philosophy for Botswana”, said Dow.

For her part Patience Kgetse a special needs graduate of Associate Degree in Journalism and Broadcasting said as special needs graduates they are ready to take the media industry to a higher level. “We are coming up with a bang, watch out the media industry.” Founder and President of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Tan Sri Dato’Sri Paduka Dr Limkokwing’s also urged the graduates to spread their wings and do their best. “You are equipped to design the future, not just your own personal future but also that of your industry and continent,” he said.