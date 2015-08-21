Pitsane BDP councillor quits, joins UDC

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party councillor for Pitsane ward in the Goodhope-Mabule constituency has dumped the party to the join the opposition Botswana National Front (BNF).

Lazarus Ncube dumped the party this week to join BNF a contracting member of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) just five days after the party won a parliamentary by-election in the area. Ncube was welcomed to the BNF by party president Duma Boko on Friday. The councillor told a press conference he decided to leave the BDP because he was being accused of not supporting the BDP candidate Eric Molale during the by-election.

He said together with some councillors worked hard for the BDP but they were blamed for the party’s dismal performance. He stated that the BDP failed to win the constituency because Molale was not appealing to the electorates. “It was as if Kgosi Lotlamoreng went it all alone. The electorates did not want him so there was nothing we could do to force them to vote for him. Now what angered me is that after devoting my time and energy, I am labelled the culprit”.

Ncube said more members of the BDP will soon follow him to the UDC among them councillors. He said the party members in the constituency are disgruntled at the way the affairs of the party are run. BDP now has seven councillors while the UDC has two. During the weekend by-election UDC retained the seat represented by Barolong Paramount Chief, Lotlaamoreng II with 6152, BDP’s Molale came second with 4372 and Botswana Congress Party (BCP)’s Comfort Maruping got 385 while there were 130 spoilt votes.

BDP Secretary General, Botsalo Ntuane said it is unfortunate that the party lost one of its members to the opposition. “Everyone in the party is important, whether a councillor, a chairperson or an ordinary member so losing them hurts the party. This could be the manifestation of the past weekend bye-election. We are however evaluating our performance at the bye-lection and urge all BDP members to remain calm and resolute because this is part of our journey to 2019”.



