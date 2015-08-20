SADC endorse Masire-Mwamba

SADC countries have endorsed Mmasekgoa Masire-Mwamba, as their candidate to compete for position of Secretary General of the Commonwealth Botswana Guardian is reliably informed. The endorsement was made at one of the meetings of the SADC Council of Ministers.

Masire-Mwamba was Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth Secretariat up to 30 May 2014. Botswana’s campaign for Masire-Mwamba is led by President Ian Khama who takes advantage of every platform to canvass votes for her. In June Khama launched a campaign for Masire-Mwamba to become the next Secretary General of the Commonwealth, the diverse grouping of countries that span Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific comprising mainly former British colonies.

Masire-Mwamba is not new to the Commonwealth; she has recently completed her two terms as Deputy Secretary-General for The Commonwealth. Whilst with Commonwealth she provided support and leadership for the work of the Commonwealth on Political, Human Rights, Legal and Youth Development.

She was previously the Chief-Executive Officer at the Botswana Export Development and Investment Authority (BEDIA) - Botswana’s national investment promotion agency, where she initiated and successfully managed the process of Branding Botswana. The Secretary-General of the Commonwealth is elected to a maximum of two four-year terms. The election is held by the assembled Heads of Government and other ministerial representatives at every other CHOGM.