President Khama is new SADC chairperson

Dikarabo Ramadubu - Online reporter
Monday, 17 August 2015
The 35th SADC Heads of State and government summit started this morning in Gaborone. Giving her introductory remarks the SADC Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Lawrence -Tax paid tribute to the outgoing chairperson, President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe.

Mugabe will hand over the reins to President Ian Khama of Botswana today. Meanwhile security remains tight at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) where the summit is being held. Entrance is strictly by invite or accreditation with members of the law enforcement having cordoned a big area in front of both the hotel and the convention centre.

The security personnel have not left anything to chance. They have armed themselves with all the necessary resources including sniffer dogs. Most of the SADC heads of State are attending the summit.

Last modified on Monday, 17 August 2015 10:36
