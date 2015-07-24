Molale resigns from parliament, cabinet

Friday, 24 July 2015
Molale resigns from parliament, cabinet

Specially Elected Member of Parliament Eric Molale has resigned from his positions as Minister for Presidential Affairs and Public Administration and as MP.

Molale wrote to President Ian Khama and the Speaker of the National Assembly Gladys Kokorwe that the purpose of “this resignation is to allow me to contest and represent the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the Goodhope-Mabule Constituency in the forthcoming bye-election." Section 35(5) (a) of the Electoral Act [CAP.02:09], states: No person may be nominated for election in more than one constituency or while such a person is a Member of the National Assembly and that in accordance with this provision, this is to inform you that I have decided to resign as Specially Elected Member of Parliament, as a hereby do, with immediate effect.

This past weekend Molale won the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) primary election to represent the party in the forthcoming bye-election, which is to be held in the coming month.

