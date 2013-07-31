Police use teargas on striking Limkokwing students

It was chaos at the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology on Monday as scores of students boycotted classes and tried to force others out of classes while sitting for examinations.

Police were called to disperse the angry students who marched and sang outside the school premises. Sources said students were demonstrating in support of the Student Representative Council (SRC) members who were suspended from school last Friday.

All members of the students’ representative body were slapped with letters of suspension and are not allowed on campus prompting scores of students to boycott classes.

What seemed to have been a peaceful demonstration turned violent as the police arrived at the scene and started hitting students with batons and used teargas to disperse them. Students retaliated by throwing stones but they could not match up with the police who had a helicopter as backup.

As the scene turned ugly students sought refuge in nearby bushes but were later apprehended as the police helicopter hovered over their heads.

SRC President Poloko Pitwane told this publication that the police arrested six students.

No one was reported injured at the time of going to press.

Limkokwing’s Media Relations Director Mercy Thebe said the SRC members were suspended following an “illegal class boycott that took place from 26th February to 01st March 2013”.

The students had complained that 50% of their book allowance is paid straight to the school bookshop instead of being credited to their personal accounts, something they said limited them from buying books anywhere else when the bookstore has shortages.