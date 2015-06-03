Mathokgwane’s shocker!

The unexpected resignation of Member of Parliament for Goodhope –Mabule constituency, James Mathokgwane who resigned with immediate effect on Wednesday as the MP has left more questions than answers. The resignation comes just seven months after being elected into office.

Contacted for comment on Wednesday, Mathokgwane said, “I have resigned as MP to pursue my other interests in life. These things come at any time, mme legale go tla siama, gago nke go senyegela ruri” (all will be well.’) He said he remained a “loyal member of the Botswana National Front, the UDC,” adding that they had arranged for a press conference on the subject on Thursday at 3pm. Speaker of the National Assembly Gladys Kokorwe said Mathokgwane’s resignation letter was in one line and that he did not state reasons for his resignation. “Some would indicate that they are going for greener pastures but his did not state. I have since accepted it and responded in a letter which he is yet to receive.

I do appreciate his time that he has been with us and the contribution he has made so far in Parliament,” Kokorwe said. During his tenure as MP, Mathokgwane served as a member in the following parliamentary portfolio committees and inter parliamentary body; Labour and Home Affairs; Health and HIV/AIDS; Governance and Oversight; and Southern African Development Community-Parliamentary Forum. Kokorwe said that Mathokgwane did not attend the ongoing SADC-PF standing committee meetings at Phakalane which he sits in. Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Head of Communications Moeti Mohwasa said Mathokgwane’s reasons for resigning are personal. “As the UDC, we respect his decision and the reasons advanced. Cde Mathokgwane’s reasons for resigning are personal and therefore private. We believe that Cde Mathokgwane’s right to privacy should be respected,” said the party spin-doctor.

Mohwasa said that Mathokgwane has served the UDC, particularly the Botswana National Front (BNF) in different capacities. “It is this confidence that people had in him as a result of his service to the party and the nation that he won the GoodHope/ Mabule seat under the UDC. The party wishes Cde Mathokgwane well in his future endeavors and has no doubt that he will continue with the struggle for the emancipation of our people in other capacities,” he said. UDC President Duma Boko said Mathokgwane’s resignation has nothing to do with the party. “He cited personal reasons and decided to resign. We have lost a great representative. He was at least one of the able and articulate MPs in the present Parliament. We appreciate his capability as a leader. We know he faced challenges in his personal space which had compelled him to take the decision he has taken which we respect and should not detract from the passion and commitment that he has shown for his constituency and his people, and trust that the people of the constituency will appreciate the contribution that he has made within a short period,” Boko said in his tribute.

Asked if they will contest the by-election in the constituency, which will be occasioned by the resignation, Botswana Congress Party president Dumelang Saleshando said: “Our standing resolution is that as and when vacancies arise and by-elections are called, we will decide whether or not to contest depending on the realities of each constituency or ward. So we will be consulting our structures and we will decide on the way forward. But, I must stress that where we decide not to contest, we support the UDC if they contest.” Political analyst Prof. Zibani Maundeni said it is very sad that a young MP who won election a few months ago could resign so early, even before his contribution could be felt in Parliament. “This leaves the UDC very vulnerable, and could easily be accused of absconding. What guarantee is there that another of their party member would not also resign if elected?” asked the University of Botswana lecturer.

Mathokgwane’s resignation gives the former MP for the area Kitso Mokaila an opportunity to win back the constituency for the BDP, which currently has 37 elected MPs. UDC has been reduced to 16 MPs while minority opposition BCP remains with its three MPs. It was not clear at the time of writing when the Independent Electoral Commission would call the by-election. Mathokgwane made it to Parliament in the 2104 general election after defeating the current Minister of Minerals Energy and Water Resources, Kitso Mokaila with 6712 votes to 6101. BCP’s Lesego Gatogang was crawling behind with 717 votes. Mathokgwane’s resignation means that parties will have to go for a by-election in the constituency.