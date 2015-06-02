‘I aim at the presidency’

The Vice President of the Republic of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, has confirmed that his decision to run for the chairmanship of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is fuelled by an eye on the ultimate prize - the country’s presidency.

“Yes, barring any unforeseen changes, it should be logical to expect from a sound reading of our national constitution that come April 2018, I should assume the presidency, but and I am not impatient,” he told the Botswana Guardian in an exclusive interview this week. “I am currently having good training under the tutelage of President Khama, the central committee and all the democrats.”

Masisi recently ended speculation when he announced his candidacy for the chairmanship of the ruling party long after other contestants had declared theirs. Even so, it set off tongues wagging that he was either being propelled by his mentor, president Ian Khama, or he viewed the already known contestants as minnows. He will face off against former Cabinet colleagues Ramadeluka Seretse, Tebelelo Seretse and Biggie Butale, as well as Moemedi Dijeng and Dithapelo Tshotlego. But Masisi denies being propelled by Khama or thinking little of the field of contestants that preceded him to declare their candidatures.

“I decided to run for the party’s chair because I have been asked to do so by a whole lot of democrats,” he says. “To be honest, at first I was not sure that I should agree or if those who approached me were ridiculing me. At times we the politicians cannot be trusted. But, they prevailed, and because I am a democrat, I decided to consult thoroughly with all those who matter to me. I finally submitted. Out of respect and courtesy, I did inform president Khama, and in his response he said he did not have any problem with me running for the position. Today I declare before all that I stand before you, totally charged and agile. I am fired up.

I want to be chairman of the party. I think I should be chairman of the party.” He dismisses the widely shared view that he started late and that this could hurt his chances. “I announced my candidature late because that is when I decided,” he says. “Certainly I come after the others, but it is not too late. They had an early start. I’ll catch up. As candidates, we all have capable people who are assisting us in our respective campaigns. My coming late certainly makes it a little more interesting because I come after the others. However, the indisputable fact is that some of us work well when under pressure. We are all anxious, but anxiety is good and is synonymous with any campaign.”

But what does he think of a field so full? Hardly ever have democrats been so spoiled for choice, he returns. “I am thrilled by the top quality and calibre of the candidates,” he says. “It totally belies the accusation that the BDP is undemocratic and does not want some people to contest elections. Personally, I have faith in all the other candidates. They are sincere, hard working, and are what the BDP needs. I too would be spoiled for choice if I were not a candidate. I would be confused as for whom to cast my vote.”

Masisi says the party to which he is so committed needs to restructure and its activists to re-invigorate themselves to become the most appealing of politicians. “Whatever the barriers, it is our duty to ensure we are the party of choice,” he emphasises. The man of whom some say is the beneficiary of party structures says he does not need a lobby list even though he is aware that the other candidates have lobby lists.

He claims to be unaware of rumours that the spectre of BDP factions is rearing its head over the horizon to re-emerge along the so-called North-South divide. “I am not aware of that,” he says. “I hope it is not true. I dislike factions. They are self-serving and help neither party nor nation.”