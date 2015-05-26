BCP proposes “power and water crisis” Steering Committee

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) leadership has expressed concern over the current water and power crisis saying it is affecting the business community and many stakeholders. Speaking at a press conference on Monday at Botswana National Productivity Centre (BNPC), BCP president Dumelang Saleshando said President Ian Khama should take a leading role in tackling the crisis and set up an emergency national Steering Committee.

“It should comprise of different stakeholders such as business community, labour movement as well as international agencies with experience in the power sector to assist in formulating a turnaround strategy,” said Saleshando adding that the Khama should be the one chairing the committee.

He further noted that the current crisis is out of control. “When the P1.1 billion Morupule B project was undertaken, the contractual completion date was 2012. We are now three years past the contractual completion date and government no longer wants to commit to any completion date,” he said.

The former Member of Parliament for Gaborone Central, said government should fast track the refurbishment of the Morupule A plant so as to get it produce power within the shortest possible time. “Institute immediate audit into Morupule B project to establish the reasons behind the delays in completing the project and its frequent breakdown and ensuring that those who may not have diligently executed their duties are held accountable.”



