MPs want Parliament sealed off

The government is planning to establish a security centre at the National Assembly in Gaborone. This was said by the Clerk of National Assembly, Barbara Ditlhapo, when she appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this week. The committee, whose current session began on Monday, is examining government books for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2015.

Ditlhapo said members of the public and visitors to Parliament will be screened at the security centre before they may access the buildings. “People visiting Parliament will be screened and cameras will be installed inside Parliament buildings,” she explained. “Vehicles will also be scanned.A screen wall will mark a security boundary around Parliament buildings. Ditlhapo said they are working with Parliament’s head of security on details of how the centre will work. Several MPs expressed concerns about insufficient security at the National Assembly during the 11th Parliament last year after a man was found swimming in a pool in front of Parliament. Deputy Speaker Kagiso Molatlhegi said security at the National Assembly needed tightening to prevent potential troublemakers from perpetrating their evil.

“The situation as it is right now allows anyone with an evil thought to attack Parliament because security is not tight,” Molatlhegi said. “People can walk here as they please. Others could pretend to be mentally disturbed so as to attack us. I wonder what will happen here if a suicide bomber attacked us during the State of Nation Address.” He lamented the generally lax state of security in Botswana. “We need to act now before it is too late,” he said. “Machines that detect dangerous objects should be installed here just like at airports and closed circuit television cameras should be installed at every corner of Parliament. Otherwise bombs can easily be planted.”

The MP for Selibe-Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse, who is a member of the PAC, said security should also be tightened up at Parliamentary Village because it is vulnerable to criminals. “Anybody who wishes to do anything to us can easily do it,” Keorapetse said.

The MP for Maun East, Kosta Markus, suggested the closing of the public road that runs in front of Parliament. “We are not immune to terrorism,” said Markus, who is also a member of the PAC. “It can reach us easily. Parliamentary Village should be rented out to people because we can be targeted by terrorists.”