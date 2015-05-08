BOFEPUSU sues Govt. over multimillion scheme

Lawyers representing the federation of public sector unions (BOFEPUSU) today (Friday) filed an urgent application with the courts challenging government’s takeover of the Employees Motor Vehicle and Residential Property Guaranteed Advance Scheme (GEMVAS).

The contract for the administration of the P500 million worth GEMVAS previously administered by Unigem (Pty) Ltd-a company owned by five BOFEPUSU affiliates, ends this month. The Unions had positioned themselves to retender for the contract, but were stunned to learn that government wants to claim back the scheme. “This is unexpected,” the federation’s chief executive Tobokani Rari told the Media this week: “Government’s mission is not to cripple trade unions!” His deputy, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa extolled Unigem for rendering excellent service to GEMVAS over the years, which included investing over P1million in infrastructure development across the country and creating jobs for citizens.

Unigem also improved the inspection rate, accessibility and used technology to enable full access to the scheme by all public officers, he said. Tshiamo Rantao Attorneys are representing the federation.