BMDYL president calls for unity within the movement

The Botswana Movement for Democracy Youth League (BMDYL) President Phenyo Segokgo has called for cool heads to prevail as the youth movement heads for its elective congress this weekend.

Of late the warring parties within the movement have been trading insults in social networks and Segokgo says he takes full responsibility for the ill behavior because he failed to take proper action. According to him he had thought the negatively will die out but rather it escalated to uncontrolled levels.

Segokgo who will be defending his position against Roger Mphafe over the weekend in Mochudi said, “I am the youth leader despite them being torn apart,” adding that he apologies to the BMD political partners as well as the public for the behavior. Segokgo revealed that the main issue is that the party has destructions and their aim at the conference is to find out what went wrong and find a way of fixing the challenge. He promised to guide his members toward unity.

“I will continue to preach the message of peace and unity,” he noted. He also advised that as the youth league they should avoid petty issues and focus on addressing issues that deal with education, unemployment and all the hard aches facing the youth in the country. “Hope is that the BMDYL will unite and stop all their negative behavior on social media.”