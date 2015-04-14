Kgathi still mum on Seleka Springs

The Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Shaw Kgathi, this week remained cagey regarding deals between Seleka Springs (Pty) Ltd on one hand and the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) and Botswana Police Service (BPS) on the other since 1989.

Seleka Springs is owned by the Khama twin-brothers, Tshekedi and Anthony, who are President Ian Khama’s younger brothers. The MP for Gabane-Mmakgodi, Major General Pius Mokgware, had asked Minister Kgathi to tell parliament which companies or organisations Seleka Springs had represented as agents when the company supplied goods and services to the BDF and BPS from 1989 to-date

However, instead of an answer, Kgathi temporised, requesting parliament to defer the question to a later date. Whereupon the MP for Francistown West, Wynter Mmolotsi, pointed out that it was the second time in parliament that Kgathi was failing to provide information about Seleka Springs. “Clearly it shows that the minister is undermining us and (is) taking us for granted,” Mmolotsi said.

The minister’s rejoinder was one of belittlement of the member for Francistown West standing up to label Mmolotsi a chekwane which translates to a naughty individual. This prompted the intervention of the Speaker, Gladys Kokorwe, who ordered Minister Kgathi to withdraw the invective. Mokgware told Botswana Guardian in an interview afterwards: “No matter how much he (Kgathi) tries to avoid the question, I will always bring it up before Parliament. I wonder why the minister is so defensive of the Khamas?”

Mokgware had wanted the minister to provide details of contracts awarded to companies or organisations represented by Seleka Springs and how much money Seleka Springs was paid as agents in each contract. Minister Kgathi told parliament last year that the Khama twins had never been involved in any arms deals with the BDF when President Khama was the commander of the army. At the time, former minister Lesego Motsumi listed Seleka Springs as one of the companies that won tenders to supply the BDF with vehicles and identified the directors of the company as the Khama twins, Tshekedi and Anthony.

The lucrative tenders were awarded to Seleka Springs while President Khama was Commander of the BDF, raising questions over the latter’s conflicted position. Khama only retired from the BDF in 1998. Sources say Seleka Springs controlled the defence budget at the BDF under Khama.