Gold exports rise on strong prices

Gold exports rose considerably in January on strong global prices according to data from Statistics Botswana. At least P36, 9 million worth of gold was sold to the export market during the first month of the year.

This is marginally higher compared to P31, 5 million recorded in December 2012. For the month of January traded around $1,600 (about P12 320) per once before taking a knock in the following weeks.

According to Goldprice, an online gold price tracker, price for the bullion increased marginally at $1596,43(about P12 289) per ounce, up by $19,54 (about P150) per tonne on Tuesday.

Mupane Gold, which is owned by Galane Gold is currently the single producer of gold in the country.