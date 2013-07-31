Gold exports rise on strong prices

Gold exports rose considerably in January on strong global prices according to data from Statistics Botswana. At least P36, 9 million worth of gold was sold to the export market during the first month of the year.

This is marginally higher compared to P31, 5 million recorded in December 2012. For the month of January traded around $1,600 (about P12 320) per once before taking a knock in the following weeks.

According to Goldprice, an online gold price tracker, price for the bullion increased marginally at $1596,43(about P12 289) per ounce, up by $19,54 (about P150) per tonne on Tuesday.

Mupane Gold, which is owned by Galane Gold is currently the single producer of gold in the country.

Last modified on Wednesday, 31 July 2013 16:13
