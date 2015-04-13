Sibanda suspended from BNYC chairmanship

All is not well at the Botswana National Youth Council (BNYC). Following the expulsion of 25 employees last month, the BNYC board on Friday took a decision to suspend chairperson, Louis Sibanda with immediate effect.



According to Executive Committee Secretary General, Lydia Manthe the suspension will allow the ongoing internal investigations relating to maladministration concerning the office of the Executive Committee Chairperson to go smoothly.



A press release from BNYC state that the investigations are to ensure the Council remains committed to its values. “Boniface Disho is the acting Chairperson of the Executive Committee as per the statutes of the Botswana National Youth Council,” reads the release. The decision to suspend Sibanda was taken last Friday at a board meeting. Efforts to contact Sibanda were futile as his mobile phone rang unanswered.



Meanwhile, the 25 employees who were retrenched from BNYC are expected to appear this month (20th April) before a Committee of Parliament for youth for intervention. Last month Parliament passed a motion which called for their immediate reinstatement pending investigations. But the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has not reinstated them despite the motion being passed by parliament.