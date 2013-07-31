Diamonds sales edge up

Diamonds recovered from weak sales in January to reach P2.4 billion in February, up by P500 million from P1.9 billion recorded in the previous month. This is according to fresh data from Statistics Botswana released on Tuesday. It remains to be seen if the latest statistics signal a return to impressive sales for the world’s most precious mineral.

Diamond sales, which remain the mainstay of Botswana’s economy, have been declining in November and December 2012 owing to subdued demand for the gems. According to Statistics Botswana, the country sold P23 billion worth of rough diamonds in 2012 compared to P32 billion in 2011. De Beers, the world leading rough diamond producer said last year China and India would lead diamond sales in the current year.