Choppies, Sechaba shares rally

With reporting period coming in few weeks time, Sechaba Holdings Limited’ and Choppies share prices have been appreciating vigorously.The two companies will in the coming weeks release half and full year results respectively. Motswedi Securities analyst Thabane Nehemiah said investors are currently scrambling for shares of the two companies in anticipation of high profits, coupled with increased earnings.

Sechaba, which owns Botswana Breweries Limited (BBL) and Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) saw its share price appreciating by 12 thebe to end the day at 1608 thebe. Sechaba last week announced that it will merger BBL and KBL to improve efficiency. Meanwhile, Choppies Group also had a field day.

Its share price jumped to 260 thebe, after increasing by 5 thebe per share. Meanwhile, Cresta, the leading hotels group saw its share price gain two folds to trade at 5100 thebe per share while Funeral Services Group, the leading undertakers saw its share price gaining five units to trade at 145 thebe per share. Both FSG and Cresta are also expected to release their financial results in a few weeks, and also pay dividends.