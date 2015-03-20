Masimolole withdraws case

Former Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane, Patrick Masimolole has withdrawn a case in which he took the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to court for his electoral loss in the general elections last year.

The case was supposed to be heard today at the Lobatse High Court.Masimolole, who was a junior minister in the Ministry of Education and Skills Development, lost to Sedirwa Kgoroba of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC). His bone of contention was that there were irregularities during the counting process at the end of which he came last in a field of three candidates. Masomolole registered 3787 votes against the winner’s 4180 votes and MacDonald Tumiso Rakgare of the Botswana Congress Party’s 3846 votes.

Speaking in an interview with Kgoroba confirmed that the case has been withdrawn. Masimolole was represented by Sadie Kebonang attorneys. Efforts to contact him were futile as his mobile phone rang unanswered.