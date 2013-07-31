Fired for exposing corruption at FGH

Former Fairgrounds Holdings Maintenance Foreman Tidimalo Montsho was fired after uprooting evidence of improper tendering by FGH chief executive Michael Montshiwa, Botswana Guardian has established.

Evidence passed to Botswana Guardian has revealed that Montsho and his boss, Montshiwa have been up in arms since mid-last year, after Montsho started queering the improper tendering process, which allegedly saw the CEO altering some tender documents in favour of a company called Dambeko Construction Limited, that has been winning tenders exclusively since 2008. It has appeared in papers passed to this publication that Montshiwa, together with Israel Setlhake, FGH Human Resource Manager, have since then plotted the downfall of Montsho until they dismissed him on the 22nd January this year.

Documents reveal that Montsho was dismissed for ‘Willful Dishonesty’ after he was implicated in the cable theft that took place on14 January this year at FGH. In the matter, Botswana Guardian understands that Montsho’s juniors decided on that day to steal some copper cable from the company and sell it during his absence. “I was surprised to be called and told that I allowed my juniors to steal the cable and sell it so I could benefit P100 from the proceedings,” Montsho said, adding that he was told that it was a failure on his part as maintenance foreman not to report any illicit dealings.

While Montsho was dismissed, his juniors, who stole and sold the cable, are still employed at the FGH. HR Manager Setlhake would not be drawn into the issue, saying that it is before the Labour Commissioners. However, Montshiwa said last week that Montsho was dismissed because he was involved in the theft. In the hearing report, it shows that Montsho’s juniors, Lesedi Ndebele, Laviuos Seitshiro, Tiroyakgosi Sebetlela and Matshwenyego stole the cable and shared its proceedings and then bribed Montsho with a P100 note, of which Montsho denies. “Montshiwa forced them to wrongfully testify against me,” Montsho said. In an interesting turn of events Montsho’s appeal letter showed that the CEO also altered the statements of the juniors so as to implicate Montsho. The appeal, has with it, handwritten statements of his juniors, with signatures and ID numbers, who gave testimonies that Montsho never knew of their theft intentions and that although they planned on bribing him, they ended up deciding not to, as one of their teammates spent the money.

Meanwhile, although Montshiwa denied that there was never any tension between him and Montsho, a trail of letters interchanged by the two reveals they were up in arms. Prior to the final dismissal, Montsho was formally warned twice for insubordination. He alleged that the CEO had since developed a tendency of provoking him, insulting him and treating him like a child as a way of pushing him into reacting the same way so he could be written letters of insubordination. Botswana Commercial and General Workers Union (BCGWU) Executive Secretary Joseph Paakane also wrote a letter on December 4 2012, complaining that it was improper for the CEO to victimize Montsho. Paakane wrote yet another letter on the 22nd January 2013, expressing dissatisfaction in the way Montsho was being victimized. “We cannot condone a situation whereby the management go out of their way and abuse their power to protect their dubious motives,” read the letter addressed to Setlhake, the HR manager who declined commenting on the matter. “We have evidence to prove that Montsho was unfairly dismissed, the issue is before the labour commissioner and will be at industrial court on the 13th of March,” said Paakane. Meanwhile, Labour Department was yet to respond to BG inquiry sent to them last week. Communications Assistant Manager Osesenaqa Lekgoko however said they do not normally give details on such matters.