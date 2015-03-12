Huge fire at Francistown Landfill

Fire crews from the Francistown Fire Department are working to control a large fire at the Francistown Landfill that broke out last night. According to the Francistown City Council public relations officer, Joseph Modise Wasubera, the department is also investigating the cause of the fire.

But there are suspicions that the fire could have been caused by people who were trying to burn garbage at the site. Wasubera said that there are no major damage caused so far. “The only concern is the smoke produced, which is likely to react with harmful gases from the Dumela industries may cause harm to people," he said.

He further explained in an interview that they hope to normalise the situation today in the evening. Wasubera has pleaded with the public not to put burning ashes in waste receptacles as this pose as a hazard to the landfill which produces flammable gas that will cause fire if in contact with burning waste.

“Our customers are advised to wait for the situation to normalise and advised not to do any illegal dumping of waste as this will impact negatively to the environment," cautioned Wasubera.