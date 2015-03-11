Briefcase security companies violate the law-Kgathi

The Minister of Defense, Justice and Security Shaw Kgathi has expressed concerns about fly-by-night security companies which he said violate the law. According to the minister this briefcase companies even disappear into thin air without paying employees.

Kgathi who was officially opening the inaugural private security companies Pitso for Northern Botswana held in Francistown this week revealed that there are 3800 security companies registered with his ministry.“We have also observed that amongst the 3800 registered companies some of them are briefcase companies," he noted.

These companies do not have operating offices, therefore they do not abide by the laws and policies regulating the private security, this according to Kgathi. The minister also highlighted some of the challenges faced by the industry which includes lack of clear standards and a code of conduct. However, he encouraged security companies and Security Association of Botswana to invest in training their security guards and make proper database which includes all the company's information.

This according to him helps to engage the police service without any hitches in cases of security guards committing offences. He also added that the exercise is beneficial in the sense that it indicates frequent movement of security amongst the companies.

The minister further cautioned local authorities such as councils, land boards and schools in the districts which he said have a tendency to award contracts to companies that bid at low rate and this, he argued brings about biasness and unfairness as it accumulates to a vicious cycle in tender allocation. Kgathi noted that it has come to the ministry's attention that guards are hired without signing contracts. "This we believe is perpetrated by those who want to abuse employees by hiring and firing them as they wish."