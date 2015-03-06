Ghana president visits Botswana

President Ian Khama has invited his Ghanaian counterpart, Dr John Dramani Mahama for a three-day state visit. Dr Mahama will be in Botswana next week from Monday to Wednesday. Briefing the media this morning Press Secretary to the President Gobe Pitso said the Ghanaian president will officiate at the official opening of Dikgatlhong Dam near Robelela village.

He will then visit the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) abattoir in Lobatse as well as the Diamond Trading Centre (DTC)-a diamond cutting and polishing factory and a youth funded project in Gaborone.Two presidents will hold bilateral talks where they are to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation between Botswana and Ghana.

President Mahama will however, not address any press conference while in the country. According to officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, this is for security reasons. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Botswana and Ghana, the two nations have enjoyed cordial relations, underpinned by high level visits shared democratic values and cooperation in a number of arrears ranging from education, human resource development, health and defence.

In March 2007, former President Festus Mogae visited Ghana to participate in the celebrations of Ghana’s 50th independence anniversary held in Accra.