Dow appointed Minister of Education

President Ian Khama has reshuffled his cabinet and has appointed Dr. Unity Dow as the Minister of Education and Skills Development.

Dow is taking full responsibility of the troubled ministry from Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi who will now focus on strategic issues at the Office of the Vice President. A statement from Permanent Secretary to the President and Secretary to Cabinet Carter N. Morupisi reads that, “consequently, Dr. Unity Dow has been appointed Minister of Education and Skills Development.” Dow was an assistant minister in the same ministry and now her role will be assumed by Member of Parliament for Serowe North Kgotla Autlwetse who has been appointed to serve in Khama’s cabinet. These appointments take effect from 1st March, 2015.

Meanwhile, according to the statement the assistant minister of Agriculture Patrick Ralotsia has been appointed acting minister. He is acting on behalf of Minister Christian De Graaf who is on a two months sick leave. Ralotsia will be assisted by Fidelis Molao as Acting Assistant Minister of Agriculture, whose appointment takes effect on 1st March, 2015.