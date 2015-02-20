Parliament investigates Stats Botswana

Parliament today passed an amended motion calling for an urgent investigation into the alleged corrupt at Statistics Botswana.



Presenting the motion in parliament, Good Hope, Mabule legislator said Statistics Botswana is alleged to have hired a candidate as director despite the fact that the person had initially failed an interview for a lower level position. The candidate further failed a programmer that was aimed to capacitate them.He pointed out that there are even transaction that amount to millions of pula that were made and never accounted for by the Statistics management.

“These events raise an eyebrow and need to be investigated,” he said adding that there is a possibility that there is something amiss at statistics Botswana.

“This matter is of great importance and this parliament a watch dog should play its role.”

Commenting on the motion Minister of Defence Justice and Security, Shaw Kgathi said due to the doctrine policy of separation of powers he is against the motion and hence Mathokgwane should report the matter with the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) or with the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS). “And if it is already reported at the DCEC we might be interfering with on-going investigations. It is not the duty of the legislature to do investigation but the established bodies.”



Palapye MP Moisiraela Goya agreed with Kgathi adding that there are established bodies tasked with handling such matters.



Supporting the motion, Tati East MP, Guma Moyo said parliament has the power to look into such matters and not only the DCEC could conduct such investigations. “The issue is that something is not right and it should be looked at.” A suggestion was made that the matter be decided through a secret ballot. Twenty voted for the motion, while 18 voted against the motion.



