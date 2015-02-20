Lady Khama Charitable Trust marathon on this weekend

Organisers of this year’s Lady Khama Charitable Trust 21km half marathon are optimistic of raising more funds for charity than the previous year.Speaking in an interview the director of the marathon Dale ter Haar said this year they will be able to make twice the amount they managed to raise last year due to the double number of participants.

Compared to the previous year where only 350 participants registered the number has almost tripled in 2015 with over 900 participants and 15 corporate teams having registered to take part in the marathon which will take place this Sunday.

“Registration will be running until Sunday 5AM,” said Ter Haar, adding that the marathon is an opportunity to train for the Gaborone marathon and give companies an opportunity to engage in team building.

On the date of the marathon water stations will be set up from 0545am. There will be six water stations, which will have different sponsors. In the spirit of being inclusive, the Run 21 is expected to be more colourful, fun and easy as well as exiting for participants.