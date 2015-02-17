Newman replaces Seretse in US?

Judge David Newman of the Court of Appeal is tipped to replace Tebelelo Seretse as Botswana Ambassador to the United States of America, Botswana Guardian has been reliably informed.

This publication learns that Newman’s exit has aroused much interest in the legal fraternity with notable legal practitioners flocking the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) to apply for the post. Among the names are Omphemetse Motumise of Moeletsi and Motumise Associates, a Francistown lawyer Captain Morgan Moseki, Bugalo Maripe and Lilian Mhwasa.

Moseki is a Botswana Congress Party (BCP) politician and a strong critic of the Botswana Democratic Party policies. He denied showing interest in the post.