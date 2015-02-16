BNFYL aims to revive party structures

The Botswana National Front (BNF) youth league has hatched a plan to revive the party structures in order to get an early start towards the 2019 general elections. According to youth league president, Kemonnye Makatane they have seen the need to revive the party structures across the country, a move that will intensify their efforts towards 2019.

The party made history after they won a substantial number of constituencies from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) under the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) during last year’s elections.“The aim is to keep the momentum going and come back even stronger in 2019,” he said today, addressing a press conference.

In their action plan the youth league will conduct conferences aimed at selling the massage of the BNF across the country. Beginning from June 28 they will tour and hold regional conferences as well as election of regional committees in Kweneng, Ghanzi, Kgalagadi, Southern region and South Central. The second phase is scheduled to begin end of August targeting the regions not covered.

The party will further hold a special congress in Kang on November 6, with the aim of reviewing the youth league constitution.