The Log Raditlhokwa I knew

The news of University of Botswana sociology lecturer Log Raditlhokwa’s death came as a shock on Wednesday. He succumbed to a short illness at Bokamoso Private Hospital on Tuesday.

A family man, selfless with information, a man with utmost fear for God, a passionate lecturer and a lover of people, humble man, Raditlhokwa was simply a great man. I was a media studies student at the UB between 2006-2010 when I came to know Log; well, he preferred to be addressed by his first name.

Fascinated by the university life that demands one to stay focused and ambitious, I heard about an elective course called Personal Development and Growth that was taught by Log and I registered for it. Together with my classmates, the impression he created on our first lesson was amazing. Not only was his class filled with hundreds of mixed races, it was a rather different environment. He was like a father to us in a way that no other university professor would have been. Log was full of wisdom; intellectual, mental, spiritual and emotional.

He would tease some of us about our English accent, which he termed ‘rural accent’ and challenged us to raise the bar if we were to be recognised internationally.

His main point was that a university student or graduate was supposed to speak better English.We always looked forward to attending Log’s classes, which some saw as weekly seminars to improve one’s life. Log was a man who lived to love all. I remember a profile I did on him on our varsity newspaper, The UB Horizon where he spoke passionately about his fulfilment in life: Loving and serving people. Unlike other lecturers, Log’s office had turned into a counselling room where students would come and cry out on him about their personal problems.

Log taught that one needs to have a mentor to succeed in life. He believed in mentorship, hence I never hesitated to ask him to be one of my mentors when I started working which he fully embraced. It is for men such as Log that the world has become a better place for people who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

He believed in God, something some intellectuals repeatedly ridiculed him for. Following his public address on homosexuality in his weekly column on The Midweek Sun last year where he made it clear that God does not recognise gays and lesbians, other scholars and learned people took him on calling him myopic, ignorant and judgmental.

But that did not shake his resolve. Add to his list of responsibilities, Log was a pastor at Unceasing Prayer Centre church. Log was also a family man who boasted of his wife and children as his number one blessing. Even on his last article in The Midweek Sun this week, he has written that ‘foolish nations neglect the family and perish.’ His life counted tremendously in his generation and his legacy shall always remain. May his soul rest in eternal peace. He will be sorely missed.