DIS needs more than a cosmetic surgery for a facelift

The notoriety of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services or “DIS” as it is affectionately known, should make it by far, the most talked about intelligence agency south of the Equator. It is literally ‘talk-of-the-town.’

It features in almost every discussion irrespective of the subject matter, context, venue or social class. It is a feature of bedroom-talk as much as it is of “freedom squares.” It literally cuts across every sphere of our lives, from air-conditioned offices to the sweltering smell of sweat and urine in shebeen halls. It is this rare attribute about DIS that continues to puzzle even the most gifted brains in rocket science.

Many are quick to observe that it is very unfortunate that DIS is not a music group it would have scooped every notable music award, topped every music chart and broken every record-sale ever set. That is how popular the agency is. But unfortunately for DIS, its fame is riding the same tide with its shame and so is its fortune. It lies deep in the sea of misfortune. More often than not, it finds itself skating the ever thin ice that lies between hero and zero but for reasons known only to fate; the odds are ever in its favour. So far, it would be an understatement to say misfortune favours DIS, the same way fortune favours the brave.

But how on earth could such a noble idea have ended so tragically? Those who are brave enough to withstand the possible dire consequences of answering such ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ questions, always point fingers at the top, saying if the head is malfunctioning, why do we expect the rest of the body to function. Consequently, many subscribe to the logical conclusion that the correct medicine to DIS’s troubles is nothing less than the removal of its head, Isaac Kgosi. Although I generally agree that by now we should be talking of Isaac Kgosi in past-tense, I however think DIS troubles run deeper than Isaac Kgosi, they are more structural as they are philosophical and doctrinal. Therefore, replacing Isaac Kgosi with any willing ‘partner-in-crime,’ without dealing with fundamental intelligence reform issues, would amount to nothing less than a cheap cosmetic surgery aimed at appeasing taxpayers rather than addressing the problem.

But as things stand, the image of DIS is so tattered and torn such that even the most adventurous cosmetic surgeon would find giving it a facelift, an impossible endeavour to embark on. Besides, DIS is not a modelling agency, therefore, issues of aesthetic appeal do not compensate for accountability, responsibility and good governance. That Isaac Kgosi must go is common cause. It is common knowledge that since its inception, the DIS has been a mosaic coloured with chaos of trouble. It has never shied away from hopping from one controversy to the other, may it be extra-judicial killings or corruption scandals; it has been there and done that.

In its current shape and form, any curative approach to the DIS that is not reformative in nature would not only be undermining our national security but even reducing the whole process of change to a circus show if not a political stunt. Therefore, as far as I am concerned, the key to DIS’s album of troubles is institutional reform. Given the political role the DIS has been playing to consolidate power for the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the form of comprehensive political surveillance, and occasional state terror, it is imperative that de-politisation of the agency becomes a central theme in the reform agenda. However, DIS reform cannot only be restricted to organisational restructuring, it has to be broad and include clarifying their mandate, strategic posture as per threat assessment and doctrinal issues as per their philosophy.

These are all core areas of focus if the DIS is interested in having a new and professional culture of intelligence. I take it that reforming an intelligence agency with the image and character as that of the DIS is more about reforming mindset of the officers to understand that they are not a functionary of a political party but an essential instrument of national power. This means building trustworthy relations between the DIS and the general public such that taxpayers feel confident that DIS is a good return on investment. In its current shape, the DIS is considered by many as a serious waste of taxpayers’ and qausi-military wing of the ruling elites.

Therefore, to change this reality for DIS would require more than just a change of faces, it would take a committed reform effort both by the agency and all stakeholders. Any change and debate on the DIS that would exclude reform agenda would be merely a puppet show by the master puppeteer, President Ian Khama.