PPADB to open a branch in Francistown

Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board is exploring the possibility of opening an office in Francistown during the 2015/16 financial year. Currently, PPADB has only one office in Gaborone, which greatly inconveniences customers who have to travel long distances to access its services.

Addressing the media this week, Board executive chairperson Bridget John said that this would be made possible only if government can provide enough funds for the project. She said the introduction of the Integrated Procurement Management System has helped modernise the operations of PPADB and made its services widely and conveniently accessible online.

The project consists of milestone 1-contractor registration module and milestone 2, which comprises procurement plan, capacity building, dispute resolution, invitation to tender, asset disposal, e-bidding and adjudication modules. However, the newly introduced technology has not come without challenges. John said low internet speed in the country, low computer literacy of the contracting community, ineffective communication between PPADB and contractors have affected the registration process.

She revealed that milestone 2 of the project is experiencing delays and is scheduled for completion in the next financial year. Meanwhile, PPADB is currently going on benchmarking exercises with other procurement authorities. This week, it is hosting a delegation from Kenya and will host the Malawi delegation next month. “Other procurement authorities continue to make inquiries,” said John, adding that the gesture is a sign that PPADB was coming of age and on a journey to become a centre of excellence in public procurement and asset disposal by 2018.

During the current financial year, the Board considered 448 submissions, of which 61 percent were approved, 27 percent deferred and 12 percent rejected.

Total value of approved tenders during April to December 2014 was P3.7 billion.