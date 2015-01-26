Pastors differ on churches registration bill

Men of God have expressed varied sentiments over the new amendment bill that seeks to increase registration of church membership from 10 members to 250.

Members of Parliament are currently on a mission to consult constituents on the bill. The major concern by government is the mushrooming of churches, which has led to the church of God being used by wolves masquerading as sheep to steal church members’ money. In addition, government states that the requirement of registering only 10 people was easy for people to form a church, and eventually fall apart. While some agree with government to go ahead and pass it, others see it as a draconian bill meant to do away with Christian worship in the country. Pastor Peculiar Tshenolo of Shofar Prophetic Voice said government is not addressing the real problem.

In fact he said Botswana needs more churches than ever. “There are bodies looking over the church such as the Botswana Council of Churches (BCC) and Evangelical Fellowship of Botswana (EFB). Let them allow us to deal with our issues at that level,” he said, adding that government should rather deal with the mushrooming of bars. Even though not entirely disagreeable with the proposed bill, Prophet Mogotsi Baloyi of Compass International Assembly said it is the spirit or the motivation behind the move that he finds both grossly hypocritical, ill-informed, half-baked, and outright mischievous. “Firstly, while I concede that government has a responsibility to protect its citizens, there are certain things it cannot do without necessarily trampling upon their Constitutional rights. And one of those things is trying to police where and how they worship.

Freedom of association is a non-negotiable right of all citizens enshrined in the Constitution,” he said. Baloyi argued that there are greedy preachers and greedy congregants and that it is a condition of the heart, which needs only God to deal with. If somebody wants to rise up and swindle people of their money, the proposed regulations are too far removed to deal with him. Apostle Percival Mtetwa of Community Empowerment Ministry added that a church is a spiritual entity that should not be run by emotions. He said that if the legislation is passed, it would disqualify God from starting the church. In any case, he said the nature of the church is to grow. In contrast, Father Lawrence Pheto of Roman Catholic Church in Kgale said he is happy about the decision taken by the government. “For the past few years we have seen proliferation of church in a manner which was worrisome. A lot of people were being able to open church because the number required was easy to find.

This new development will help to curb those who have been using the name of church for their own benefit,” he said. Father Pheto also said the issue was once raised by different pastors during a meeting of BCC. “We felt that there were some people who were using the name of the church in a bad way so something was supposed to be done. Kana tamati fa e bodile e bodisa tse dingwe,” he said. President of EFB, Pastor Master Matlhaope also said it was a good move by the government. “Initially as pastors we were consulted because the government had a concern about the rate at which churches were mushrooming in the country. So something had to be done because the situation was getting out of hand,” he said. Home Affairs Minister, Edwin Batshu says currently there are more than 1 500 registered churches and that there are many more seeking registration.