BLLAHWU gags Botswana Guardian?

Botswana Landboard and Local Authorities Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) has threatened legal action against Botswana Guardian over two allegedly defamatory articles written about the union.

Moahi Attorneys, a firm acting for the union has informed the newspaper that it plans to begin a libel action over the articles published on the 12th of December 2014 and 16th of January 2015.

The newspaper had published articles on a protracted dispute over a plot between the union and a commercial bank. Another article was published on suspension of some senior members of the union and its financial position. “We advise that client does not take kindly to the said articles primarily because they are not true,” said a letter from the law firm.

The union has also threatened to discipline its members who, motivated by “personal vendettas” against the union, leak information to the Press. Secretary General, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa said in a letter dispatched to all regions last week that BLLAHWU will instil discipline and proper conduct for the stability of the union.

This follows the indefinite suspension last week of Treasurer General, Yarobi Motswaiso and Gerald Mahumba pending disciplinary action. The union said it will use its powers derived from its constitution and union code of conduct to enforce discipline at BLLAHWU. “All is well within the union and that the Central Executive Committee will continue to bring about integrity, peace, stability and progress in the union for upcoming generations of employees and members to inherit it in a respectable mode,” wrote Motshegwa.

However, he could not be drawn into discussing the matter when contacted on Wednesday. “We have a case against Botswana Guardian so I am refraining from commenting further,” he said curtly.