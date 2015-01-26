CoA should protect Bargaining Council’s integrity-BOFEPUSU

The Botswana Federation of Public Service Unions (BOFEPUSU) has pleaded with the Court of Appeal to help preserve the integrity and status of the Public Service Bargaining Council (PSBC).

BOFEPUSU, an amalgamation of five public sector unions is appealing a High Court decision to dismiss with costs a case registered by the federation for declaratory relief, following President Ian Khama and later the Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM)’s pronouncement to the effect that there was going to be a salary increment of four percent ahead of last year’s general elections.

The federation’s advocate, Aleck Freunt said the nature of the Bargaining Council, which encourages negotiating “In good faith” does not permit either party to make any announcement that were not agreed upon.“The government was bound by the PSBC principles to act on the matter as one unit,” he said. On President Khama’s interference with the bargaining process Freunt said, since he is part of government the president was also bound by the same principles that bound government in the negotiations.

“The president cannot then say that the government might be done but I am not or that what I have done might be a bridge but I am not bound by it,” argued that lawyer, further noting that the unions had a good case and they were wrongly denied relief. Said Freunt, “Government’s action undermined the integrity of the Bargaining council.” He told court that government’s actions were not in accordance with international best practices of negotiating in good faith. He added that since damage is already done unions are seeking for a remedy that would address the matter. “This is a damage control excise because the harm has already been done.”

For his part attorney general lawyer David Moloise said the unions caught them off guard as he had only prepared for a case based on the fact that it was dismissed as an urgent application and not based on its merits.“I am not ready to argue based on the merits of the case,” he said adding that to then address the matter based on its merits would not be fair on them. “We would have to go back and prepare an affidavit that would then address the merits of the case.” He pointed out that they would be greatly blind sighted should they attempt to argue the matter.

“There will be no harm if the case is sent back to the normal courts for it to undergo the normal process of litigation,” he said, adding that if the court finds that the High Court was wrong to dismiss the case as urgent they should then refer the matter back to the normal courts. After day long deliberations three court of appeal Justices led by the court president, Ian Kirby said they will give judgement on the matter on the morning of February 5.