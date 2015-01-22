ABC to delists from BSE

African Banking Corporation (ABC) shares will be delisted and removed from trading on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) next week, the company has said.

The board has announced that from January 30 2015 the shares will cease to be listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE). The company board has indicated that by January 26 the ABC holdings shares will no longer be able to trade their shares on the BSE, with the final settlement date on January 29.

The delisting comes hardly six months after the banking group was bought by Atlas Mara, a London based firm. Atlas Mara now has operations in five countries – Botswana, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. He said it also has minority investments in Nigeria and Kenya. Ex Barclays boss, Bob Diamond, owns Atlas Mara.