Merafhe laid to rest

Former Vice President Mompati Merafhe was laid to rest over the weekend in his home village of Serowe. Different speakers including President Ian Khama described Merafhe as a man who has lived a true Botswana dream, which many aspire to reach.

Speaking at the funeral service over the weekend in Serowe president Khama said Merafhe’s dedication to the country and its people has enabled him to live a true Botswana dream.

The president urged the youth in the country to strive to be like the late former Vice President and dedicate their lives to serve their country. Khama added that by honouring Merafhe with the prestigious Naledi ya Botswana award, he was recognising his esteemed service to the country. “I thank him for his friendship, mentorship and mostly for dedicating his life to the people of Botswana,” said Khama.

Merafhe’s funeral was attended by many dignitaries from the region, including South Africa former head of State Kgalemang Motlanthe and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretary, Dr Lawrence Tax.

In his remarks former Vice President Ponatshego Kedikilwe said Merafhe was hardworking and result orientated. Kedikilwe described the general as a linguist who cherished all languages.Long-serving Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) president, Negroes Kgosietsile added that Merafhe played an integral role in the development of sports in the country.“His commitment was most visible when he fought hard to help with the construction of the national stadium,” he stated