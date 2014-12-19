The plight of hotel workers in the Delta

Hotel workers have been advised to join hotel union since it can equip them with knowledge about the rights of workers.Officially opening the Botswana Hotel Travel and Tourism Workers Union (BHTTWU) elective delegate’s congress in Palapye over the weekend, secretary for BLLAHWU and Deputy Secretary for BOFEPUSU Ketlhalefile Motshegwa said education is the only factor which can help attract members to join the union and will soon realise the importance of trade unionism.

He said trade unionism is not only limited to representation of employees during the employer/employee dispute. He urged the union to consider exploring other avenues of generating income since that will attract potential members. He cited burial society, loan companies and establishing friendship with other services providers such as Orange, Mascom and others to buy their merchandises at reduced prices. He said union leaders must be aware that they have the right to be given leave by employers on union assignments and they should be assisted with transport, accommodation and conference facilities at no cost.

He said unfair dismissals are clearly visible since workers do not know their rights and it is the duty of those in leadership to equip general membership with knowledge on how to deal with exploitation at the workplace. This will help the workers to face their employers without fear during hearings. It will also help them to know their rights and reduce cases of unfair dismissals. He further urged trade union leadership across the board to unite against exploitation by employers especially the low rewards for workers. In the event of overtime, Motshegwa indicated that both employer and employee should sit down and discuss payment for overtime and come to an agreement in good faith.

Earlier on, when welcoming guests, BHTTWU national chairperson Keseemetse Monga informed the BOFEPUSO deputy secretary that workers are afraid to join union because of intimidation and that the hotel indus is provides the worst case scenario. He also revealed that the Delta is not within easy reach since one has travel by air to reach there something, which is impossible for the union because it has no resources.