Fisherman says Khama stole his Island

Soon after Lt Gen Ian Khama’s inauguration as Vice President, a team of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) officers was allegedly dispatched to Diseta Island in Shakawe to evict a frail old fisherman out of his ancestral land.

Construction of President Khama’s private holiday island remains an eyesore to many a villager who is yet to embed a culture of publicly criticising politicians. But now the village Chief Kgosi Mboma Diziro and Member of Parliament for Okavango Bagalatia Aarone appear to be mustering enough courage to pressurise Khama to return the island to its owner. “Motho yoo o iphile lehatshe lele (that land was stolen). Even landboard knows that,” a seemingly disturbed Kgosi Diziro would say. Acquisition and electrification of Diseta has been much about secrecy as it is about costs. What is not secret, however, is that Tawana Landboard and Khama did not consult the community prior to allocating it. The tribal Chief’s shocking revelation may be Khama’s greatest embarrassment since taking office.

Kgosi Diziro is the first tribal leader to publicly advise the President to hand over land that he might have acquired improperly. All the seven luxury wooden houses in Khama’s island are elevated. A boat dock, well natured garden and at least three smaller makeshift houses that serve as staff quarters for Botswana Defence Force (BDF) security detail complete the resort. Though the final cost of the seven electrified wooden houses is not known, an architect with knowledge of wooden houses construction said it would exceed P4 million to bring it up to the standard required for a resort centre befitting a president. As a “chief representative” Diziro has been a village elder since 1988 and was surprised “sometime back” to notice major developments taking place in Diseta island.

Those who live near the island say BDF evicted an old man together with his livestock. “He built him a two bedroom house in Boseja,” one village says, reluctant to be identified. BDF declined to comment. Diziro could not corroborate the story saying at one point he was away in Namibia and that such developments could have taken place in his absence. “I only know of Sedumedi Thamane whom the BDF expelled with his livestock.” But Thamane lived peacefully in a nearby island with his parents until 1994 when, a “white man,” and BDF soldiers started “harassing” him. In 2004 he tried to make proper claim to the land and approached Shakawe Sub Landboard. “They told me that they cannot give me papers on the basis of history. I don’t know how they gave Khama papers if he has them,” he says.

He relocated to Saoshokwe far from the troubled Kaidom Island, but vowed to return to his ancestral land where he buried is grandfather, Mmiti Thamane “a long time ago.” He is not surprised that Khama’s brother, Tshekedi is allegedly eyeing his island. Reached for comment on Tuesday, he said, “Come to my office so that I can see whom I am talking to.” Later in the afternoon, he could not take calls until he switched his mobile off on Wednesday. There are many Thamanes living in poverty in Shakawe. Take the example of one fisherman we agreed not to identify for fear of victimisation. He has, on four occasions, dragged the Tawana Landboard to the Land Tribunal and won all the cases. But his island is still out of bounds for him and his family. “We are stuck,” he grimaces. Island grabbing is a sensitive issue in Shakawe. Just like in the case of Basarwa of the CKGR, it deprives communities the opportunity to return to their ancestral land. Landboards can only watch helplessly as wealthy politicians strip communities of islands they used to call home.

Not to be outdone, area MP and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) politician also has an island and is looking for another one. “It is common knowledge that Khama has an island in Shakawe. But wait until I investigate him,” he says wryly. Tribal Land Act forbids ownership of islands for residential purpose but Aarone’s interest in another island brings to the fore confusion as to how he will hold Khama accountable for violating Section 17 of the Tribal Land Act. Tawana Landboard could not respond to questions sent on the 9th of December 2014. Deputy board secretary, Leboletse Molapisi promised on several occasions that Tawana Landboard would respond on time.

“We have sent the questions to Gaborone to our bosses for verification, as soon as they give a go ahead, I will call you,” he promised on Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, his mobile rang unanswered. Much developed than the controversial Mosu holiday home in Boteti, Diseta is, as a University of Botswana psychology lecturer would put it, another example of presidential greed and arrogance. “It is a tawdry act of self-indulgence that Khama and his sycophantic cronies believed will always have zero political consequences,” says the lecturer who did not want to be identified. Khama has over “5000 acres of prime bush ranch” in Ruretse, according to his brother’s wife, Thea Khama, in a country in which over 80 percent of land belongs to 14 percent of landowners. The Okavango River, the world’s largest river that flows to drain, is arguably the heartbeat of Botswana’s tourism industry that attracts British royals and Hollywood stars alike. Tourism employs over 45 000 people according to figures from Statistics Botswana.

On Shakawe streets, it is a taboo to publicly criticise the most prominent political dynasty. Property ownership, no matter how laced with corruption, is treated as a private matter especially when it involves “mogolo” a term used interchangeably to describe a venerate and leader. Despite the attractive scenery, Shakawe is a poor place to live. Most people’s main source of income comes largely from fishing and working in luxury hotels owned largely by wealthy Gaborone businessmen along the Okavango River. Home to 6500 minority Bambukushu and Banderu tribes, Okavango is the third poorest district in Botswana according to latest census. An elderly woman trudging along the dusty road, wearing white robes and carrying a Bible says the best thing about Khama is that he is accessible to the people whenever he is in Shakawe. But unemployed youth are more cynical and have learnt to overcome a deeply embedded cultural aversion to holding leadership to account. Government spokesperson, Dr. Jeff Ramsay also promised to respond to media questions 10 days ago. “I had thought Gobe Pitso (Press Secretary to the President) had already responded. Let me give you his number.”

Pitso’s mobile rang unanswered. “Maybe there is breakdown in communication,” Ramsay said. The electrification of the island was “acutely” more expensive than public works expenditure at private homes, by far the most expensive than the electrification of a nearby Brigade Centre, according to an independent electrical engineer. The involvement of Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) in the electrification of the project also raises eyebrows. Villages to the other side of the river remain un-electrified owing to high costs of electrifying villages across the river. BPC was the only institution that responded albeit vaguely saying it is under no obligation to “divulge information on its customers to third parties.”

Marketing and Communications Manager, Spencer Moreri said processes and procedures were followed “for the connection in question.” A military source said while BDF did not construct the houses at the island, they played a major role in ferrying equipment to the site. “Khama still controls the BDF to this day, so he still issues orders. The wooden houses were apparently built to accommodate Khama’s two brothers and his close male friends,” he said.

Additional reporting by Kemoreilwe Jimson