Value of tenders awarded by PPADB drops

The Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board adjudicated at least 536 submissions during the current financial year.This is an increase from the 485 recorded during the 2012/13 financial year.

In terms of value, tenders for 2013/14 amounted to P2.17 billion compared to P4.7 billion for the previous financial year. Board executive chairperson and chief executive officer Bridget John attributed this drop to delays in implementing some of the major projects that were budgeted for in the current financial year. She stated that the targets that they did not meet, owing to capacity constraints included the development of innovation framework and the public confidence index, which she says, will be pursued in the coming year.

The Special Procurement and Asset Disposal Committee also saw a decrease in the number of submissions, with 137 requests this year valued at P660 million as opposed to 166 valued at P387 million during the last financial year. Unlike previously, the demand for contractor registration was high, resulting in the Board not being able to meet turnaround time. Overall, it managed to raise 15.2 percent of its revenue through cost recovery initiatives against a target of 10 percent.

The period under review saw a slight improvement in compliance to procurement and asset disposal requirements arising from capacity building workshops undertaken. However, the general observations made during project site visits were that the supervision of projects required improvement.

The level of compliance to the PPAD Act by PPADB, procuring entities, ministerial tender committee and district administration tender committees during the period under review was 81 percent for PPADB, against a target of 70 percent, 59 percent for MTCs against a target of 55 percent and 54 percent for DATCs against a target of 50 percent.